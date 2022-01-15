Brian Daboll’s Ties To Tua Tagovailoa ‘Significant Factor’ In Dolphins HC Search

Jason La Canfora, citing league sources, reports that Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s relationship with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is a “significant factor” in him potentially getting the head coaching job in Miami.

La Canfora mentions Daboll served as the offensive coordinator at Alabama and played a “major role” in both recruiting and coaching Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins are clearly committing to Tagovailoa being their quarterback moving forward, so it’s likely that the next head coach will need to sell them on a play for the young quarterback.

Former HC Brian Flores reportedly did not believe Tagovailoa was the right quarterback to build around long-term, but Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and GM Chris Grier apparently feel differently.

The Dolphins are still casting a wide net with their head-coaching coaching search. The full list of candidates includes:

Bills OC Brian Daboll (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers OC Mike McDaniel (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Requested)

(Requested) Rams RBs coach/assistant HC Thomas Brown (Requested)

Daboll, 46, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 with Williams & Mary. He spent a few years at Michigan State before being hired by the Patriots in 2000 as a defensive coaching assistant.

Daboll worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for a job with the Jets and eventually landing the offensive coordinator job in 2009. After short stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From there, Daboll joined the Bills as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. He was assistant coach of the year in 2020.

In 2021, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 5 in yards, No. 3 in points, No. 6 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.