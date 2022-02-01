Brian Flores Files Class Action Lawsuit Against NFL, Giants & Dolphins Alleging Racial Discrimination

Update:

The NFL has released their statement regarding the lawsuit from Brian Flores regarding the discrimination claims he made against them:

“The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations. Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit.”

Dolphins statement:

“We are aware of the lawsuit through the media reports that came out this afternoon. We vehemently deny any allegations of racial discrimination and are proud of the diversity and inclusion throughout our organization. The implication that we acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game is incorrect. We will be withholding further comment on the lawsuit at this time.”

Giants statement:

“We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll. We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.”

Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores has filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and multiple teams, including the Giants and Dolphins, alleging racial discrimination, per Alex Weprin.

Flores has contracted the Wigdor law firm to represent him. The full lawsuit can be found here.

NEWS: On the first day of Black History Month, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has filed a race discrimination class action to shine a light on the racial injustices that take place inside the @NFL. Read it here: https://t.co/opIU9vkfEj#NFL #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/RTkZdTFxJ3 — WigdorLaw (@WigdorLaw) February 1, 2022

Among the explosive allegations from Flores:

Patriots HC Bill Belichick mistakenly texted him instead of Bills OC Brian Daboll to congratulate Daboll for getting the Giants’ head coaching job — before Flores had even interviewed for the position.

mistakenly texted him instead of Bills OC to congratulate Daboll for getting the Giants’ head coaching job — before Flores had even interviewed for the position. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offering him $100,000 for every loss in 2019 when the team was trying to tank for draft position.

offering him $100,000 for every loss in 2019 when the team was trying to tank for draft position. Ross trying to set up an apparent impromptu and clandestine meeting with a “prominent quarterback” after the end of the 2019 season without Flores’ knowledge.

Flores also says in 2019 during his interview with the Broncos for their head coaching vacancy, GM John Elway and president Joe Ellis showed up an hour late, drunk and disheveled, then hired Vic Fangio as head coach shortly after.

Flores also released a statement acknowledging that he may be putting his coaching career in jeopardy with this decision.

Statement from Flores, acknowledging the risk he's taking here: pic.twitter.com/TXIu7y2lcb — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) February 1, 2022

Flores issued the following statement acknowledging that he understands the potential repercussions that could affect him getting another head-coaching job:

Flores, 40, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. Since joining the Dolphins, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.