Brian Griese Out As 49ers’ QBs Coach

The San Francisco 49ers announced a number of changes to their coaching staff on Tuesday including replacing QBs coach Brian Griese with Mick Lombardi.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has made several notable coaching adjustments this offseason including replacing defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen with Robert Saleh and promoting Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator.

The Jets actually requested an interview with Griese for their head-coaching job, but he ultimately declined.

Griese, 49, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos back in 1998. He played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Broncos, Dolphins, Buccaneers and Bears.

Griese was hired by ESPN as an analyst for the 2009 season. He eventually worked his way up to the Monday Night Football booth in 2020. However, he left to take the 49ers QB coach job in 2022.