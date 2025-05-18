Brock Purdy Received Full No-Trade Clause As Part Of New Deal With 49ers

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the new contract signed by 49ers QB Brock Purdy included a full no-trade clause as part of the deal.

Garafolo says that the extension should be finalized soon.

In total, Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million extension that included $181 million in total guarantees.

The contract keeps Purdy under team control through the 2030 season.

Big-money extensions are difficult to trade one way or another, so odds are unlikely that it would have ever come into play for the 49ers. However, it shows the level of commitment San Francisco is making in him as their quarterback of the future.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.