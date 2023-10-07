Broncos Activating S P.J. Locke From IR

Per Mike Klis, the Broncos are activating S P.J. Locke from injured reserve.

Locke, 26, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019. He was waived by the Steelers coming out of the preseason, however.

Locke caught on with the Broncos practice squad later in the season and re-signed on a futures deal for the 2020 season. He was waived coming out of camp and later signed to the practice squad.

Locke has spent time on and off the team’s active roster and practice squad. Denver re-signed him to an exclusive rights deal last offseason.

In 2022, Locke appeared in 16 games for the Broncos. He recorded 14 total tackles including one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, and one pass defended.