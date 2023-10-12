Broncos Activating TE Greg Dulcich

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos are expected to activate TE Greg Dulcich from injured reserve in time to play in Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs.

He was just designated to return earlier this week after missing time with a hamstring injury.

Dulcich, 23, was selected by the Broncos with the No. 80 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,241,839 rookie contract that includes a $992,246 signing bonus.

In 2022, Dulcich appeared in 10 games and recorded 33 receptions for 411 yards (12.5 YPC) and two touchdowns.