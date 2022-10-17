Broncos Also Activating CB Michael Ojemudia & TE Greg Dulcich, Among Other Moves

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos will be activating CB Michael Ojemudia and third-round TE Greg Dulcich for Monday night against the Chargers.
We've activated S Justin Simmons, TE Greg Dulcich & CB Michael Ojemudia from IR.
We've also elevated S Anthony Harris and LS Mitchell Fraboni from the practice squad for #DENvsLAC.
📰 » https://t.co/CMLR52XeeQ pic.twitter.com/cS3il6yLue
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 17, 2022
Both were designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week. Klis adds the Broncos are also elevating LS Mitchell Fraboni and S Anthony Harris from the practice squad.
Ojemudia, 25, was a two-year starter at Iowa and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 77 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,751,392 rookie contract that includes a $1,015,559 signing bonus.
In 2022, Ojemudia has appeared in two games for the Broncos and recorded 11 total tackles and two pass deflections.
Dulcich, 22, became a full-time starter as a senior at UCLA and was named first-team All-PAC12 in 2021. He was selected by the Broncos with the No.80 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Dulcich is projected to sign a four-year, $5,241,839 contract that includes a $992,246 signing bonus.
For his career, Dulcich appeared in 33 games and made 17 starts for UCLA, recording 77 receptions for 1,353 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!