Broncos Also Activating CB Michael Ojemudia & TE Greg Dulcich, Among Other Moves

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos will be activating CB Michael Ojemudia and third-round TE Greg Dulcich for Monday night against the Chargers.

We've activated S Justin Simmons, TE Greg Dulcich & CB Michael Ojemudia from IR. We've also elevated S Anthony Harris and LS Mitchell Fraboni from the practice squad for #DENvsLAC. 📰 » https://t.co/CMLR52XeeQ pic.twitter.com/cS3il6yLue — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 17, 2022

Both were designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week. Klis adds the Broncos are also elevating LS Mitchell Fraboni and S Anthony Harris from the practice squad.

Ojemudia, 25, was a two-year starter at Iowa and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 77 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,751,392 rookie contract that includes a $1,015,559 signing bonus.

In 2022, Ojemudia has appeared in two games for the Broncos and recorded 11 total tackles and two pass deflections.

Dulcich, 22, became a full-time starter as a senior at UCLA and was named first-team All-PAC12 in 2021. He was selected by the Broncos with the No.80 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Dulcich is projected to sign a four-year, $5,241,839 contract that includes a $992,246 signing bonus.

For his career, Dulcich appeared in 33 games and made 17 starts for UCLA, recording 77 receptions for 1,353 yards and 11 touchdowns.