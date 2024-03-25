Broncos & Chiefs Hosting Rugby Player Louis Rees-Zammit For Visit

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Broncos and Chiefs are hosting visits for rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit.

The Browns and Jets previously hosted Rees-Zammit for visits also.

Rees-Zammit, 23, is a native of Penarth in Wales. He attended Hartpury College before joining Gloucester Rugby’s academy and broke into the senior team in 2018, making his debut the following season. He became Gloucester’s youngest player to ever compete in the Premiership.

Rees-Zammit signed his first professional contract with Gloucester in 2020, securing him to the club on a long-term deal. He was named Gloucester’s Young Player of the Year following the season.

In January of this year, Rees-Zammit announced his intention to leave rugby and join the NFL’s International Player Pathway.