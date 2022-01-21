Broncos Complete Interview With Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

The Denver Broncos announced that they completed their interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on Friday for their vacant head coaching position.

The following is a list of candidates who have interviewed for the head coaching job in Denver:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Bieniemy has been a hot coaching candidate the past few years but has yet to land a job.

Bieniemy, 52, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension last year.

In 2021, the Chiefs’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards, No. 4 in points scored, No. 16 in rushing yards, and No. 4 in passing yards.

We will have more on the Broncos search for a new coach as it becomes available.