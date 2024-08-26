Broncos Cut Eight Players Including WR Phillip Dorsett

The Denver Broncos officially processed eight roster cuts on Monday ahead of the upcoming deadline to get down to 53 players.

The full list of Broncos’ cuts includes:

DL Angelo Blackson WR Phillip Dorsett LB Andre Smith S Omar Brown CB Art Green DB Kaleb Hayes OL Oliver Jervis LB Alec Mock

Dorsett, 31, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.

He re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019. The Seahawks later signed Dorsett to a one-year contract last year but missed the entire season with a foot injury.

Dorsett had signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Jaguars in 2021, but was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to Jacksonville’s practice squad. The Jaguars released him and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Seattle released Dorsett and he caught on with the Texans for the 2022 season. He signed with the Raiders back in March but was among their final roster cuts and caught on with the Broncos. He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad last season.

In 2023, he appeared in two games for the Broncos and was targeted three times.