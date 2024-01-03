Broncos Decline To Activate TE Greg Dulcich From IR

The Denver Broncos did not activate TE Greg Dulcich from injured reserve before his practice window expired on Wednesday.

This means that Dulcich will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Denver designated Dulcich to return close to three weeks ago.

Dulcich, 23, was selected by the Broncos with the No. 80 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,241,839 rookie contract that includes a $992,246 signing bonus.

In 2023, Dulcich appeared in two games and recorded three receptions for 25 yards and no touchdowns.