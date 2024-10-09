Broncos Designate RB Audric Estime To Return Among Four Total Moves

The Denver Broncos have designated fifth-round RB Audric Estime and CB Damarri Mathis to return from injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Additionally, the Broncos released G William Sherman from their practice squad and signed WR A.T. Perry.

Estime, 21, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was selected with the No. 147 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Broncos.

He signed a four-year, $4.359 million rookie deal which includes a $339,124 signing bonus with Denver.

During his three-year college career at Notre Dame, Estime rushed for 2,321 yards on 373 carries (6.2 YPC) to go along with 26 receptions for 277 yards and 30 total touchdowns over the course of 37 games.

In 2024, Estime has appeared in one game for the Broncos and rushed twice for 14 yards.