Broncos Elevate Two For Monday Night Football

The Denver Broncos have elevated TE Lucas Krull and WR David Sills from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Bills, per the NFL transaction wire.

Players can be elevated to the active roster three times per season and return to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

Sills, 26, wound up going undrafted out of West Virginia back in 2019. He later signed on with the Bills, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Giants signed Sills to their practice squad and he bounced on and off the unit for a few years.

He was among New York’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason. The Broncos signed him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Sills appeared in nine games and recorded 11 receptions, 106 yards (9.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.