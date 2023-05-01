Broncos Exercising WR Jerry Jeudy’s Fifth-Year Option

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are exercising WR Jerry Jeudy‘s fifth-year option.

Denver rebuffed trade calls for Jeudy all offseason, so this doesn’t come as a huge surprise, even if the team did take WR Marvin Mims in the second round of the draft.

The option is projected to cost the Broncos $12.978 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Jeudy, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He is entering the fourth year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Jeudy appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 67 passes for 972 yards receiving and six touchdowns.