Broncos Exercising WR Jerry Jeudy’s Fifth-Year Option

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are exercising WR Jerry Jeudy‘s fifth-year option.
Denver rebuffed trade calls for Jeudy all offseason, so this doesn’t come as a huge surprise, even if the team did take WR Marvin Mims in the second round of the draft.
The option is projected to cost the Broncos $12.978 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.
Jeudy, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He is entering the fourth year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.
In 2022, Jeudy appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 67 passes for 972 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
