Broncos Getting Significant Trade Interest In Multiple Receivers

According to Dan Graziano, multiple teams believe the Broncos could end up trading one of their receivers this offseason.

In addition to starting WRs Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, which other reports have mentioned, Graziano says Broncos WR KJ Hamler has also drawn trade interest from other teams.

Denver’s asking price is high, per Graziano, but it’s still not out of the question a deal comes together.

Sutton, 27, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

In 2022, Sutton appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 64 passes for 829 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Jeudy, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jeudy in the coming months.

In 2022, Jeudy appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 67 passes for 972 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

Hamler, 23, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract that includes a $2,750,638 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hamler appeared in six games for the Broncos, recording seven catches for 165 yards.