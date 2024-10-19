NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/19

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

  • Elevated C Trey Hill from their practice squad.
  • Activated DB D.J. Ivey from the physically unable to perform list to the active roster.

Broncos

Browns

Chargers

  • Released DB Nehemiah Shelton and S Tony Jefferson from their practice squad.

Colts

  • Elevated LB Liam Anderson and DB Kelvin Joseph from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Released WR Ethan Fernea from their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Austin Ajiake to their practice squad.

Dolphins

  • Elevated DB Nik Needham and LS Matt Overton from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Placed LS Blake Ferguson on the non-football illness list.
  • Signed LS Matt Overton (veteran) and QB Tim Boyle from their practice squad to the active roster.

Eagles

  • Activated DB Sydney Brown from the physically unable to perform list.
  • Elevated OT Jack Driscoll from their practice squad to the active roster.

Falcons

  • Elevated DB Natrone Brooks and DE Demone Harris from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Placed LB Lorenzo Carter on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Kevin King from their practice squad to the active roster.

Giants

  • Elevated LB Tomon Fox from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Placed OT Andrew Thomas on injured reserve.

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Elevated FB Andrew Beck from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Released WR T.J. Luther (injury settlement) from their practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Elevated DE Ochaun Mathis from their practice squad to the active roster.

Raiders

  • Elevated WR Justin Shorter and WR Kristian Wilkerson from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Signed WR Alex Bachman from their practice squad to the active roster.

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

  • Elevated DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally and QB Trevor Siemian from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Placed WR Treylon Burks on injured reserve.
  • Signed DT Abdullah Anderson from their practice squad to the active roster.

Vikings

