NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/19

49ers
- Activated WR Ricky Pearsall from the non-football injury list.
- Elevated K Anders Carlson and DB Jaylen Mahoney from their practice squad.
- Placed K Matthew Wright on injured reserve.
Bengals
- Elevated C Trey Hill from their practice squad.
- Activated DB D.J. Ivey from the physically unable to perform list to the active roster.
Broncos
- Released C Dieter Eiselen from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Blake Watson to their practice squad.
Browns
- Activated DB Juan Thornhill from the PUP list.
- Activated RB Nick Chubb from injured reserve.
- Elevated WR Jaelon Darden from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Released DB Nehemiah Shelton and S Tony Jefferson from their practice squad.
Colts
- Elevated LB Liam Anderson and DB Kelvin Joseph from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Released WR Ethan Fernea from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Austin Ajiake to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Elevated DB Nik Needham and LS Matt Overton from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed LS Blake Ferguson on the non-football illness list.
- Signed LS Matt Overton (veteran) and QB Tim Boyle from their practice squad to the active roster.
Eagles
- Activated DB Sydney Brown from the physically unable to perform list.
- Elevated OT Jack Driscoll from their practice squad to the active roster.
Falcons
- Elevated DB Natrone Brooks and DE Demone Harris from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed LB Lorenzo Carter on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Kevin King from their practice squad to the active roster.
Giants
- Elevated LB Tomon Fox from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed OT Andrew Thomas on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Activated DB Tyson Campbell from injured reserve.
- Elevated RB Jake Funk and DE Joe Gaziano from their practice squad.
Jets
- Elevated DB Jalen Mills and DB Kendall Sheffield from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed TE Anthony Firkser from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed TE Brenden Bates to their practice squad.
Lions
- Elevated DE Isaac Ukwu and TE Shane Zylstra from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed DE Pat O’Connor from their practice squad to the active roster.
Packers
- Elevated FB Andrew Beck from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Released WR T.J. Luther (injury settlement) from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Activated DB Dane Jackson from injured reserve.
- Elevated DE Shaq Lawson, and LB Shaquille Quarterman from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Released DB Troy Hill.
- Signed DT T.J. Smith from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived C Andrew Raym.
Patriots
- Elevated DE Ochaun Mathis from their practice squad to the active roster.
Raiders
- Elevated WR Justin Shorter and WR Kristian Wilkerson from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed WR Alex Bachman from their practice squad to the active roster.
Rams
- Elevated DB Ahkello Witherspoon from their practice squad to the active roster.
Ravens
- Placed WR Deonte Harty on injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Elevated DB Faion Hicks and DB Josh Jobe from their practice squad to the active roster.
Steelers
- Elevated WR Brandon Johnson and RB Jonathan Ward from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji from their practice squad to the active roster.
Texans
- Elevated FB Troy Hairston and DB Desmond King from their practice squad to the active roster.
Titans
- Elevated DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally and QB Trevor Siemian from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed WR Treylon Burks on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Abdullah Anderson from their practice squad to the active roster.
Vikings
- Elevated DT Jalen Redmond and LB Bo Richter from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed TE Robert Tonyan from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived WR Trishton Jackson.
