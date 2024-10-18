AFC West Notes: Bo Nix, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Although Broncos first-round QB Bo Nix feels he’s made some progress this season, there are still some things he’d like to clean up going forward.

“I do see the progress, but I still see some that I’m leaving out there,” Nix said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s site. “It’s a happy medium — a fine line of both — feeling like I am making strides, but, at the same time, there’s things I continue to go back and watch that I know I’m capable of doing. It’s good to see the progress and the strides, but I’m not where I want to be at yet.”

Nix is trying to take advantage of every game and learn from each team he goes up against.

“I think it’s really important,” Nix said. “There’s all kinds of experiences — new experiences — going on for me. It’s important for me to treat each and every one of them like it’s different and learn as much as I can and grow as much as I can from them. We’ve been in literally almost every situation possible at this point. We’ve just got to continue to battle and take it one game at a time and keep learning when our opportunities are there and not make the same mistakes over and over.”

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton praised Nix for “taking strides” with his development each week.

“He’s making steps,” Sutton said. “He’s taking strides to get to where he wants to ultimately get to. It’s been really exciting watching him continue to develop. I know I keep saying it each week, but it’s the truth. Ultimately at the end of the day, we want to see him get better from week in and week out. I think that’s where he’s ultimately been able to get to.”

The Broncos hosted P Brock Miller for a workout on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.

Chiefs

Despite losing a couple of his weapons to the year due to injury, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has faith in the team’s skill position group on the perimeter.

“I have extreme confidence with the guys that are on that football field,’’ Mahomes said Wednesday, via PFT. “They’ve won games, they’ve won Super Bowls, they’ve made plays in big moments and [G.M.] Brett Veach has done a great job of bringing players in that can step up whenever their number is called. Every time I step on that football field, I feel like we have the best ability to win, and I think that’s a credit to Brett Veach and coach [Andy] Reid bringing in guys that really get after it and put in the work to be great every single day.”

Raiders

When asked about Davante Adams‘ trade to the Jets, Raiders owner Mark Davis said it’s natural for players to “come and go” and feels GM Tom Telesco did a good job getting a deal done.

“It’s part of this life in football,” Davis said, via The Athletic. “Players come and go. If things don’t work out, they don’t work out. Tom Telesco did a good job today of making sure that we move forward in the future with as little distraction as possible.”

As for why things didn’t work out with Adams, Davis reiterated he leaves the football decisions up to Telesco and HC Antonio Pierce.

“I leave these decisions up to the general manager and the head coach,” Davis said. “They make the football decisions. I consult with them and I might play devil’s advocate a lot of times, but they make the decisions and they make the final decision.”