Broncos Make Seven Roster Moves Ahead Of Week 7

The Denver Broncos have activated OLB Baron Browning, DB Damarri Mathis and RT Mike McGlinchey from injured reserve, per the transaction wire.

Additionally, the Broncos have elevated G Calvin Throckmorton and LB Kwon Alexander to the active roster for Week 7 against the Saints. Denver also signed DB Tanner McCalister to their practice squad and waived RB Blake Watson.

McGlinchey, 30, was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.341 million dollar rookie contract with the 49ers that included an $11.4 million dollar signing bonus.

San Francisco exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season at $10.88 million. From there, he played out the final year of his deal and later agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal in unrestricted free agency with the Broncos.

Denver re-worked McGlinchey’s deal back in March to pick up $11 million in cap space

In 2024, McGlinchey has appeared in two games for the Broncos and made two starts for them at right tackle.