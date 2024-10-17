NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/17





Bills

  • Released WR Ahmarean Brown from their practice squad.
  • Signed K Lucas Havrisik (exception) to their practice squad.

Broncos

Buccaneers

Colts

  • Released LB Austin Ajiake from their practice squad.
  • Signed WR Ethan Fernea to their practice squad.

Jets

  • Released C Alec Lindstrom from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Marquise Blair (veteran) to their practice squad.
  • Waived TE Brenden Bates.

Rams

Ravens

  • Released TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden from their practice squad.
  • Signed G Sala Aumavae-Laulu to their practice squad.

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Designated OT Dylan Cook to return from injured reserve.

Titans

  • Released DB Jamal Adams from the non-football injury list.

