NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/17

Bills
- Released WR Ahmarean Brown from their practice squad.
- Signed K Lucas Havrisik (exception) to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Activated LB Baron Browning, DB Damarri Mathis and OT Mike McGlinchey from injured reserve.
- Elevated G Calvin Throckmorton and LB Kwon Alexander to their active roster.
- Signed DB Tanner McCalister to their practice squad.
- Waived RB Blake Watson.
Buccaneers
- Designated WR Rakim Jarrett to return from injured reserve.
Colts
- Released LB Austin Ajiake from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Ethan Fernea to their practice squad.
Jets
- Released C Alec Lindstrom from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Marquise Blair (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Waived TE Brenden Bates.
Rams
- Designated OT Joseph Noteboom to return from injured reserve.
- Signed T Geron Christian (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Signed WR Xavier Smith to their active roster.
Ravens
- Released TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden from their practice squad.
- Signed G Sala Aumavae-Laulu to their practice squad.
Saints
- Elevated DB Johnathan Abram and WR Equanimeous St. Brown to their active roster.
- Placed WR Rashid Shaheed on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Jermaine Jackson to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Placed DB Rayshawn Jenkins on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Eric Garror to their practice squad.
- Signed DB Ty Okada to their active roster.
Steelers
- Designated OT Dylan Cook to return from injured reserve.
Titans
- Released DB Jamal Adams from the non-football injury list.
