Broncos Have Not Agreed To Deal With S Tycen Anderson Yet

Per SI.com’s James Rapien, the Broncos have not yet agreed to a one-year deal with S Tycen Anderson despite prior reports.

Denver and Cincinnati are among the teams with interest in Anderson.

Anderson, 26, was a three-year starter at Toledo and was named second-team All-MAC in 2020, first-team in 2021. He was drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He finished the final year of a four-year, $3,966,082 rookie deal that also included a $306,082 signing bonus.

During his five-year college career, Anderson appeared in 55 games and made 27 starts. He recorded 237 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 21 pass deflections.

In 2026, Anderson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals, making eight 23 tackles and one pass defense.