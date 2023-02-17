Broncos Hiring Ben Kotwica As STs Coodinator, Mike Westhoff As Asst. HC

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold reports that the Broncos are hiring Ben Kotwica as their new special teams coordinator under Sean Payton.

The Broncos are also adding Mike Westhoff as assistant head coach with him overseeing special teams along with Kotwica.

Kotwica, 48, began his NFL coaching career with the Jets back in 2007 as their defense/special teams quality control coach. He worked his way up to special teams coordinator in 2013 before leaving for the same position with Washington the following year.

Kotwica spent two years as the Falcons’ special teams coordinator before joining the Vikings last year as their assistant special teams coach.