Broncos Hiring Former Stanford HC David Shaw To Personnel Staff

According to Mike Kils of 9News, the Broncos are hiring former Stanford HC David Shaw as their Senior Personnel Executive.

Klis adds Shaw interviewed for Denver’s HC position in 2023 and stayed in touch with GM George Paton over the last year.

Shaw, 51, played wide receiver at Stanford from 1991 to 1994, then got his coaching start at Western Washington in 1995. In 1997, the Eagles hired him for his first NFL coaching job in a quality control role. He also spent time with the Raiders and Ravens as an assistant coach until 2005.

In 2007, Shaw returned to Stanford as the offensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach in 2011 and held that position until stepping away last year. Over 12 seasons, Shaw recorded a 96-54 regular-season record and is 5-3 in bowl games.