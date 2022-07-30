Broncos Hosted LB Joe Schobert For Visit

Field Yates reports that the Broncos hosted veteran free agent LB Joe Schobert for a visit on Saturday.

Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus.

Schobert then signed a five-year deal worth $53.75 million with the Jaguars in March of 2020 before later being traded to the Steelers in 2021. Pittsburgh elected to cut him loose back in March.

He most recently visited with the New Orleans Saints.

In 2021, Schobert appeared in 16 games for the Steelers, recording 112 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception, and six pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 49 linebacker out of 87 qualifying players.