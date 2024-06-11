Broncos Hosting Seven Players For Workouts

According to Chris Tomasson, the Broncos are hosting seven players for tryouts at minicamp this week, including WR Ra’shaun Henry, CB Kyler McMichael, TE Hunter Kampmoyer, DL Blaine Hoover, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, ILB Andre Smith, and QB/TE Feleipe Franks.

Franks, 26, was a one-year starter at Arkansas after spending three years at the University of Florida. He signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Franks played quarterback before transitioning to tight end in 2022 but was among Atlanta’s final roster cuts in August 2023.

In 2022, Franks appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and had one pass attempt and was targeted two but did not record a reception.

During his four-year college career, Franks completed 61.6 percent of his pass attempts for 6,700 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. He also rushed 294 times for 642 yards, and nine touchdowns in 36 career games.