Broncos Inform S Caden Sterns They Plan To Release Him

Tom Pelissero reports that the Broncos plan to inform S Caden Sterns that they plan to release him from the team.

Pelissero adds that Sterns has flashed potential during his three seasons with the team and should have options around the league.

Sterns, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3,810,588 rookie contract that included a $330,588 signing bonus.

Sterns was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 1 of the 2023 season and missed the remainder of the season.

In 2023, Sterns appeared in one game for the Broncos and did not record any statistics.

We will have more on Sterns as it becomes available.