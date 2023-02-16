Broncos Interviewed Kris Richard For DC Vacancy

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos interviewed former Saints co-DC Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Richard was hired in New Orleans by current Broncos HC Sean Payton and worked there until he was let go following this past season.

However, Rapoport says ESPN analyst and former veteran NFL coach Rex Ryan is still considered the favorite to land the job.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Broncos:

Seahawks Assistant Sean Desai (Interview)

Former Bills HC Rex Ryan (Interview)

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

Former Saints co-DC Kris Richard (Interview)

Steelers LB Coach Brian Flores (Interview)

Broncos DC DC Ejiro Evero

Richard, 43, began his coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2008 as a graduate assistant. He worked his way up to defensive in 2015 and spent three seasons in charge of the Seahawks’ defense before parting ways in 2017.

The Cowboys later hired Richard as their defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator. Richard’s contract with the Cowboys expired in 2019 and he later joined the Saints as their defensive backs coach. He was later promoted to co-defensive coordinator.