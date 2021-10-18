Broncos LB Alexander Johnson Out For Season With Torn Pec

According to Mike Klis, Broncos LB Alexander Johnson has been diagnosed with a fully torn pectoral muscle, which will sideline him for the rest of the season.

It’s another big blow for the Broncos defense, which has now lost both starting inside linebackers to the same injury.

Expect Denver to place Johnson on injured reserve shortly.

Johnson, 29, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2018. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Denver re-signed Johnson to a futures deal for the 2019 season and he’s been on the roster ever since. The Broncos re-signed Johnson as a restricted free agent this offseason and he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in six games for the Broncos and recorded 32 total tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery and three pass defenses.