Seahawks Sign Two Including DT Nathan Pickering

The Seattle Seahawks have signed DT Nathan Pickering to a contract, according to his agent.
The Seahawks have also signed former Washington State LB Devin Richardson to a contract, per Aaron Wilson.
Pickering, 6-3 and 314 pounds, was a three-year starter at Mississippi State who earned freshman All-SEC honors on the coaches ballot in 2019.
He was invited to the Shrine Bowl but was not selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
During his five-year college career, Pickering recorded 123 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection in 48 career games.
