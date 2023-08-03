Broncos LB Jonas Griffith Has Torn ACL

According to Mike Klis, Broncos LB Jonas Griffith has been diagnosed with an ACL injury.

Jeremy Fowler confirms Griffith tore his ACL, which will end his 2023 season before it even really begins.

Klis reported earlier today the Broncos are signing UDFA LB Austin Ajiake to the roster, and it would make sense if the corresponding move was to place Griffith on injured reserve.

Griffith, 26, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State following the draft in April of 2020, but San Francisco later opted to waive him.

Griffith caught on to the Colts’ practice squad briefly before returning to the 49ers’ practice squad and signing a futures deal with the team. However, the 49ers traded him to the Broncos coming out of the preseason.

Denver re-signed Griffith as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season and again in 2023.

In 2022, Griffith appeared in nine games and recorded 46 tackles, one interception, and one pass defense.