Broncos Make Five Moves Including Promoting QB Jarrett Guarantano

The Denver Broncos officially promoted QB Jarrett Guarantano to their active roster on Tuesday.

Other moves from Denver include:

Broncos placed DB Darius Phillips on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Broncos signed G Parker Ferguson and DB Deon Key to their practice squad.

and DB to their practice squad. Broncos released LB Harvey Langi from their practice squad.

Guarantano, 25, originally played at Tennesee before transferring to Washington State. He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He caught in with the Cardinals and played in all four preseason games before being among the team’s final roster cuts.

During his five-year college career, Guarantano started 40 of 43 games and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 6,478 yards to go along with 39 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.