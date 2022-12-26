Broncos Naming Game Management Coach Jerry Rosburg New Interim Head Coach

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos are naming senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg as their new interim head coach.

Rosburg was hired by previous HC Nathaniel Hackett earlier this season to help with game management and he’ll end up taking over now that Hackett has been fired.

There had been some speculation that DC Ejiro Evero, who has come up as a potential future head coaching candidate, might get a look running the show to end the season. Evero either declined or the team decided to go in a different direction.

Rosburg, 67, got his start in the NFL with the Browns as a special teams coordinator in 2001 and coached in Cleveland until 2006. He had stops in that same role with the Falcons for a year, then joined the Ravens in 2008 and coached through 2018.

Rosburg retired following the 2018 season but was brought out of retirement to be a game-management specialist for the Broncos earlier this season.

We’ll have more on the Broncos as the news is available.