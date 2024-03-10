Broncos Not Expected To Be In Mix For Kirk Cousins

While an early report mentioned that the Broncos could potentially be among the interested teams in free agent QB Kirk Cousins, sources have told Dianna Russini that Denver is “not going to be pursuing him in free agency.”

Russini admits that the Broncos had some conversation about the idea of pursuing Cousins, but it sounds like they will be looking elsewhere for quarterback help.

If the Broncos aren’t in the mix, it appears as though the bidding could come down to either the Vikings or Falcons for Cousins, who is in position to be the best available quarterback this offseason.

Cousins, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He’s in the final year of that deal in 2023 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Cousins appeared in eight games for the Vikings and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.