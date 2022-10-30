Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb Near Top Of Rams Wishlist

According to Jonathan Jones, Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb is at or near the top of the Rams’ wishlist ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, as Los Angeles wants to improve its pass rush.

Adam Schefter says multiple teams are interested in Chubb and one has even put a package headlined by a first-round pick on the table.

Jones goes on to say the Rams have told teams they’re willing to part with first-round draft picks, but they don’t have any until 2024 and 2025, which has been a complicating factor.

An extension is also a major factor in whatever happens with Chubb, as he’s in the final year of his deal. Jones says the Rams, or any acquiring team really, would need assurances of a long-term deal with Chubb.

Meanwhile, Schefter says Chubb is a strong extension candidate for the Broncos if they don’t trade him, and a deal could be more than $20 million a year. The result of their game this morning in London against the Jaguars will play a role.

The Broncos are short on picks after the trade for QB Russell Wilson, so they could stand to reload if good offers are on the table for some of their top players. A loss to the Jaguars on Sunday would drop them to 2-6 on the season.

Chubb, 26, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which will cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Chubb has appeared in seven games for the Broncos and recorded 24 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 18 edge defender out of 112 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on the Broncos and Chubb as the news is available.