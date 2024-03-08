Broncos Pick Up $11M Of Cap Space By Reworking RT Mike McGlinchey’s Deal

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Broncos recently restructured the contract of RT Mike McGlinchey, which created $11 million of cap space for the team.
Denver earlier created another $8 million by reworking WR Tim Patrick’s deal.
McGlinchey, 29, was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.341 million dollar rookie contract with the 49ers that included an $11.4 million dollar signing bonus.
San Francisco exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season at $10.88 million. From there, he played out the final year of his deal and later agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal in unrestricted free agency with the Broncos last year.
In 2023, McGlinchey appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and made 16 starts for them at right tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!