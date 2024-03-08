Broncos Pick Up $11M Of Cap Space By Reworking RT Mike McGlinchey’s Deal

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Broncos recently restructured the contract of RT Mike McGlinchey, which created $11 million of cap space for the team.

Denver earlier created another $8 million by reworking WR Tim Patrick’s deal.

McGlinchey, 29, was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.341 million dollar rookie contract with the 49ers that included an $11.4 million dollar signing bonus.

San Francisco exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season at $10.88 million. From there, he played out the final year of his deal and later agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal in unrestricted free agency with the Broncos last year.

In 2023, McGlinchey appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and made 16 starts for them at right tackle.