Broncos Place C Brett Jones On COVID-19 List

The Denver Broncos officially placed C Brett Jones on the COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Jones, 30, was selected in the second round of 2013 CFL draft by the Calgary Stampeders. In just two years with the Stampeders, Jones won CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie Award (2013) and the Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award (2014).

Jones signed on with the Giants back in 2015 and returned to New York on a one-year restricted deal worth $2.914 million for the 2018 season. The Giants later traded him to the Vikings for a seventh-round pick.

From there, the Vikings re-signed Jones to a one-year deal. He joined the Broncos this past July but has been on injured reserve all season.

In 2020, Jones appeared in 15 games for the Vikings, making two starts for them.