Broncos Place OL Austin Schlottmann On COVID-19 List

The Denver Broncos announced Friday that they’ve placed OL Austin Schlottmann on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Broncos have placed six players on the COVID-19 list in the past two weeks or so.

Schlottmann, 25, was picked up by the Broncos after going undrafted out of TCU back in 2018.

After spending all of 2018 on the practice squad, he made the active roster in 2019 and played in all 16 games for the Broncos.

In 2021, Schlottmann has appeared in three games for the Broncos, but has yet to make a start.