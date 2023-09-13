Broncos Place S Caden Sterns On IR, Promote WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

The Denver Broncos announced they have placed S Caden Sterns on injured reserve with his season-ending knee injury.

To take his place on the roster, Denver promoted WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad and signed WR Michael Bandy to replace Humphrey.

Sterns, 23, was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3,810,588 rookie contract, including a $330,588 signing bonus.

In 2023, Sterns appeared in one game for the Broncos and did not record any statistics.

Humphrey, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

New Orleans re-signed Humphrey to their practice squad before later promoting him to the active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason again in 2020 and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and roster for most of the season. The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021.

From there, Humphrey joined the Patriots. He spent time on and off of their roster this season before ultimately being released in November. He then caught on with the Broncos but was among their final roster cuts before re-signing to the practice squad.

In 2022, Humphrey appeared in six games for the Patriots and caught two passes on for 20 yards and no touchdowns.