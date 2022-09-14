Broncos Place S Justin Simmons On IR, Sign S Anthony Harris To PS

The Denver Broncos have placed S Justin Simmons on injured reserve, per Mike Klis, which means the star safety will miss at least the next four games with a quad injury sustained Week 1.

Denver filled the open roster spot by promoting CB Essang Bassey and signed S Anthony Harris to the practice squad.

Simmons, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.02 million rookie contract that included a $645,420 signing bonus and was franchise-tagged by the Broncos in 2020.

Simmons was franchised again before he signed a four-year, $61 million extension with the Broncos in 2021. He is set to make base salaries of $15.1 million and $14.4 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Simmons has appeared in one game for the Broncos and recorded nine total tackles and a fumble recovery.

Harris, 30, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2015. He spent most of his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before eventually being called up in December.

From there, Harris re-signed with the Vikings as a restricted free agent in 2019. He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last year when the Vikings franchised him.

Harris signed a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Eagles last year and returned to Philadelphia on another one-year deal this past March.

In 2021, Harris appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 72 tackles, one interception, and three pass deflections.