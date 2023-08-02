Broncos Place WR Tim Patrick On IR, Officially Sign CB Fabian Moreau

The Denver Broncos announced they have placed WR Tim Patrick on injured reserve with his torn Achilles.

The team filled the open roster spot by signing CB Fabian Moreau following his workout.

Patrick, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah back in 2017. He was waived by Baltimore a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the 49ers.

San Francisco waived Patrick coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Broncos soon after. He returned to Denver on an exclusive rights contract before the Broncos used a second-round tender on him worth around $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

Patrick was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $34.5 million with the Broncos.

In 2021, Patrick appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and caught 53 passes on 85 targets for 734 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Moreau, 29, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus.

Moreau was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans last year but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed him to their practice squad last year and he was one and off of their roster.

In 2022, Moreau appeared in 14 games for the Giants and recorded 66 tackles, no interceptions and 10 pass defenses.