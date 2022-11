Broncos Placing LB Jonas Griffith On Injured Reserve

According to Jeff Legwold, the Broncos are placing LB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve on Friday.

Griffith suffered a foot injury in Thursday’s practice that is considered season-ending, per Mike Klis.

Griffith, 25, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State following the draft in April of 2020, but San Francisco later opted to waive him.

Griffith caught on to the Colts’ practice squad briefly before returning to the 49ers’ practice squad and signing a futures deal with the team. However, the 49ers traded him to the Broncos coming out of the preseason.

Denver re-signed Griffith as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Griffith appeared in nine games and recorded 46 tackles, one interception, and one pass defense.