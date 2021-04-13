Buccaneers, Broncos & Seahawks Players Not Attending OTAs

Update:

The Buccaneers have joined the Broncos and Seahawks in not attending OTAs this month.

A statement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers players. pic.twitter.com/SOa24L779P — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 13, 2021

In a statement through the NFL Player’s Association, the Broncos players collectively announced they will not attend OTAs this year.

A statement on behalf of the Denver Broncos players: pic.twitter.com/b7ZQZ1Z7PY — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 13, 2021

Jeremy Fowler reports the Seahawks will be issuing a similar statement through the NFLPA soon.

Players from both teams will be boycotting OTAs.

A statement on behalf of the Seattle Seahawks players: pic.twitter.com/4Bwl4KkEOI — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 13, 2021

The NFL and NFLPA have been negotiating for what OTAs will look like this offseason. Last year, everything was virtual due to the pandemic and the NFLPA has been pushing for that to remain the case in 2021, citing lower injury rates last season.

However, with the vaccine becoming more readily available and cases falling in many parts of the country, the NFL had been showing indications it wanted to go back to having at least some portion of in-person and on-field work for OTAs, set to start later this month.

NFLPA president J.C. Tretter called last week for players to boycott OTAs in response.

OTAs are not mandatory but some players have workout bonuses and other contract details that hinge on attendance at OTAs.

It remains to be seen if other players or teams will follow suit.

We’ll have more on OTAs as the news is available.