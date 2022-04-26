Broncos Re-Signing RB Melvin Gordon To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $5M

According to Jordan Schultz, the Broncos are re-signing RB Melvin Gordon to a contract on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport reports that Denver is re-signing Gordon to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

Earlier this month, the Ravens were reportedly in discussions with Gordon about a potential deal but a contract was never finalized.

Broncos GM George Paton said back in March that Denver was still open to bringing back Gordon.

Paton said previously he thinks Gordon and 2021 second-round RB Javonte Williams “helped each other” last season and has had “really good discussions” with Gordon about returning.

“They helped each other. Melvin was a total pro with Javonte, and I know Javonte appreciated that relationship. I’ve had really good discussions with Melvin. We’d like to have him back. We still think he’s a really good back,” Paton said. “I think you need two or three runners in this league. They’re going to get nicked. It’s a tough position.”

Gordon, 27, is a former first-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Chargers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year $10.669 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $1,889,967 for the 2018 season.

The Chargers picked up Gordon’s fifth-year option worth $5,605,000 for the 2019 season. He signed a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency with the Broncos in 2020.

In 2021, Gordon appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and rushed for 918 yards on 203 carries (4.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 28 receptions on 38 targets for 213 yards receiving and two additional touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.