Broncos Releasing LB Jonas Griffith

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are releasing LB Jonas Griffith as part of their roster cuts.

Griffith, 27, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State following the draft in April of 2020, but San Francisco later opted to waive him.

He caught on to the Colts’ practice squad briefly before returning to the 49ers’ practice squad and signing a futures deal with the team. However, the 49ers traded him to the Broncos coming out of the preseason.

Denver re-signed Griffith as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season and again in 2023. He was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason but suffered a torn ACL. The Broncos later signed him to a one-year extension back in February.

In 2022, Griffith appeared in nine games and recorded 46 tackles, one interception, and one pass defense.