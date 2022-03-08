Broncos Releasing WR DaeSean Hamilton

Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos are releasing WR DaeSean Hamilton, who missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL during the offseason.

Schefter adds that Hamilton is fully recovered from his injury, which prevented him from being traded to the 49ers in 2021, and is expected to draw interest on the free-agent market.

Hamilton, 26, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Penn State in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract before being released.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and caught 23 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

