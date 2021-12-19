Broncos Sale Could Be Completed Early In 2022

According to Jason La Canfora, there’s an expectation in league circles that a sale of the Broncos could be completed early in 2022, with a formal vote taking place at the owners’ meeting in March.

A number of potential buyers groups have been preparing for years with Denver’s ownership situation dragging out in a protracted legal battle between the trust and the children of deceased former owner Pat Bowlen.

La Canfora says these groups are well-vetted by the league already which could help fast-track the process. A new owner could be fully onboard and integrated by meetings in October.

He adds that if the sale number approaches $3 billion like some expect it to, it could prompt other owners to sell. Panthers owner David Tepper bought his team for $2.3 billion in 2018 but league revenues are expected to increase dramatically under the new broadcast deals.

Former Broncos QB Peyton Manning remains interested in a minority stake in the team, per La Canfora, and has had discussions with several of the groups looking to buy the team. Manning might also be interested in a management position with the team.

La Canfora points out that if new ownership comes in next year, that will likely have an impact on the football side of things as well as they put their stamp on the team. The current trust will evaluate HC Vic Fangio at the end of this season.

We’ll have more on the Broncos ownership as the news is available.