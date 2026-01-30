Broncos Sign CB Jaden Robinson To Futures Deal

The Denver Broncos are signing CB Jaden Robinson to a futures deal, per Mike Klis.

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Robinson, 25, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in May. He signed a three-year rookie contract with Denver.

He was among the Broncos’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed with their practice squad. He spent the entire season on Denver’s P-squad.