Broncos Sign DT Rashard Lawrence To Futures Contract

The Denver Broncos signed DT Rashard Lawrence to a futures contract, per the NFL transaction wire.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Lawrence, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,295,000 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $895,000 in 2023 when the Cardinals waived him coming out of the preseason.

He had stints on the practice squad with the Dolphins, Panthers and Texans this past season.

In 2022, Lawrence has appeared in five games and recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.