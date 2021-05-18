Broncos Sign First-Round CB Patrick Surtain II

The Denver Broncos have signed first-round CB Patrick Surtain II to a four-year rookie contract on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport.

This leaves just four unsigned draft picks from the Broncos’ 2021 class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Patrick Surtain II CB Signed 2 Javonte Williams RB 3 Quinn Meinerz OL 3 Baron Browning LB 5 Caden Stearns S Signed 5 Jamar Johnson S Signed 6 Seth Williams WR Signed 7 Kary Vincent CB Signed 7 Jonathan Cooper LB 7 Marquiss Spencer DE Signed

Surtain, 20, is the son of long-time NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain. He was a unanimous First Team All-American as a junior. The Broncos drafted Surtain with the No. 9 overall pick.

Surtain is projected to sign a four-year, $20,962,629 contract with the Broncos that includes a $12,605,549 signing bonus. The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

During his three-year college career, Surtain recorded 116 total tackles, four forced fumbles, one recovery, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 24 pass defenses in 40 career games.