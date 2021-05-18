Broncos Sign First-Round CB Patrick Surtain II

The Denver Broncos have signed first-round CB Patrick Surtain II to a four-year rookie contract on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport.
This leaves just four unsigned draft picks from the Broncos’ 2021 class:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|Signed
|2
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|3
|Quinn Meinerz
|OL
|3
|Baron Browning
|LB
|5
|Caden Stearns
|S
|Signed
|5
|Jamar Johnson
|S
|Signed
|6
|Seth Williams
|WR
|Signed
|7
|Kary Vincent
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Jonathan Cooper
|LB
|7
|Marquiss Spencer
|DE
|Signed
Surtain, 20, is the son of long-time NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain. He was a unanimous First Team All-American as a junior. The Broncos drafted Surtain with the No. 9 overall pick.
Surtain is projected to sign a four-year, $20,962,629 contract with the Broncos that includes a $12,605,549 signing bonus. The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.
During his three-year college career, Surtain recorded 116 total tackles, four forced fumbles, one recovery, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 24 pass defenses in 40 career games.
