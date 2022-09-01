Broncos Sign OL William Sherman To Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos are signing OL William Sherman to their practice squad, according to his agent.
In the biggest @Broncos news of the day, congrats to @WillSherman78 signing to their Practice Squad
— Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) September 1, 2022
The Broncos practice squad now includes:
- DE McTelvin Agim
- T Quinn Bailey
- DE Jonathan Harris
- CB Faion Hicks
- WR Kendall Hinton
- QB Josh Johnson
- OLB Jonathan Kongbo
- ILB Kana’i Mauga
- CB Ja’Quan McMillian
- G Netane Muti
- RB Devine Ozigbo
- TE Dylan Parham
- WR Darrius Shepherd
- OL William Sherman
Sherman, 23, was a three-year starter at offensive tackle for Colorado, earning All-PAC 12 recognition as a freshman.
He was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $3.65 million rookie contract. However, New England waived him coming out of the preseason.
He spent most of the season on the practice squad and then re-signed to a futures deal for the 2022 season. The Patriots cut him during final cutdowns.
Sherman appeared in one game as a rookie.
