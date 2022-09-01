Broncos Sign OL William Sherman To Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos are signing OL William Sherman to their practice squad, according to his agent.

In the biggest @Broncos news of the day, congrats to @WillSherman78 signing to their Practice Squad — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) September 1, 2022

The Broncos practice squad now includes:

DE McTelvin Agim T Quinn Bailey DE Jonathan Harris CB Faion Hicks WR Kendall Hinton QB Josh Johnson OLB Jonathan Kongbo ILB Kana’i Mauga CB Ja’Quan McMillian G Netane Muti RB Devine Ozigbo TE Dylan Parham WR Darrius Shepherd OL William Sherman

Sherman, 23, was a three-year starter at offensive tackle for Colorado, earning All-PAC 12 recognition as a freshman.

He was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $3.65 million rookie contract. However, New England waived him coming out of the preseason.

He spent most of the season on the practice squad and then re-signed to a futures deal for the 2022 season. The Patriots cut him during final cutdowns.

Sherman appeared in one game as a rookie.