Broncos Sign OL William Sherman To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Denver Broncos are signing OL William Sherman to their practice squad, according to his agent. 

The Broncos practice squad now includes: 

  1. DE McTelvin Agim
  2. T Quinn Bailey
  3. DE Jonathan Harris
  4. CB Faion Hicks
  5. WR Kendall Hinton
  6. QB Josh Johnson
  7. OLB Jonathan Kongbo
  8. ILB Kana’i Mauga
  9. CB Ja’Quan McMillian
  10. G Netane Muti
  11. RB Devine Ozigbo
  12. TE Dylan Parham
  13. WR Darrius Shepherd
  14. OL William Sherman 

Sherman, 23, was a three-year starter at offensive tackle for Colorado, earning All-PAC 12 recognition as a freshman. 

He was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $3.65 million rookie contract. However, New England waived him coming out of the preseason. 

He spent most of the season on the practice squad and then re-signed to a futures deal for the 2022 season. The Patriots cut him during final cutdowns. 

Sherman appeared in one game as a rookie. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply