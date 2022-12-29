Broncos Sign RB Tyler Badie Off Ravens’ Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos have signed RB Tyler Badie off of the Ravens’ practice squad on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Badie, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens this past April. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after.

During his college career at Missouri, Badie rushed for 2,740 yards on 513 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 126 receptions for 1,149 yards receiving and 34 total touchdowns over the course of 46 games.